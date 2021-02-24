Aston Martin F1 Team partners with BWT

Ahead of the reveal of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ car a week from today, the team is pleased to announce a partnership with Austrian water technology specialist BWT - Best Water Technology.

BWT’s relationship with the team from Silverstone goes back to 2017, when its famous pink livery first took the world of Formula One by storm. While the look and feel of the new team to be launched on Wednesday 3rd March will be very different, featuring an all-new base colour, today’s news ensures that subtle BWT brand accents as well as BWT brand logos will remain a feature of the all-new Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team livery.

As the Aston Martin name returns to Grand Prix racing, it does so alongside a brand with clear sustainability objectives. BWT is committed to the reduction of plastics through the adoption of reusable vessels and recyclable filters to reduce waste and pollution in the modern world.

Andreas Weißenbacher, CEO of BWT, said: “I am proud to continue supporting this wonderful team of people and to start a new chapter with Aston Martin’s return to Formula One. Having seen the team enjoy such a strong 2020 season, we believe the years ahead are full of great promise and we want to continue supporting this team’s journey towards the front of the grid. As well as success on the track, we will work with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team to achieve its objectives away from the track by becoming more sustainable. It means continuing the work from last year to cut down the use of disposable bottles at the track, minimise plastic waste and facilitate the local treatment and consumption of water. Additionally, we are looking forward to starting cooperation with more people in the F1 community who are also convinced of our mission to fight for a plastic-free planet and who are ready to spread this mission to people around the globe.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team commented: “Our friends at BWT have been loyal supporters of this team and I am delighted they have chosen to be a partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. BWT will support our efforts to become more sustainable in all areas of the business, but especially in our trackside operations – a goal that marries up with Formula One’s own sustainability objectives. This is a strong and historic partnership entering an important new era, and we are all excited to see what we can achieve together.”