Aston Martin F1 Team hires Andrew Alessi

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team is pleased to announce the hiring of Andrew Alessi as Head of Technical Operations. He will lead, manage and develop the design, planning, production and operations of the team’s aerodynamics department, commencing today, July 1st.

Andrew joins Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team from Red Bull Racing, where he made a significant contribution to that team’s aerodynamics department, in several areas, over many years.

Andrew Alessi, Head of Technical Operations, said: “I am delighted to be joining Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team as Head of Technical Operations.

“Like everyone in and around Formula One, I have seen and been impressed by the evident ambition of the team I am joining, led as it is now by Lawrence Stroll [Executive Chairman], and I am very much looking forward to working with Otmar Szafnauer [Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer] as well as the very capable technical- and engineering-focused members of the senior management team.

“Now is a fantastic time to be joining a team that is growing fast, and I am ready to get stuck in straight away so as to contribute to the process of making the significant aerodynamic and operational improvements that we need in order to win consistently in the future.”

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Two weeks ago we announced the hiring of Luca Furbatto as our new Engineering Director, who will start work for us in due course. Last week Dan Fallows’ forthcoming arrival as our new Technical Director was also made public.

“Today, Andrew Alessi is added to the impressive list of our senior technical/engineering hirings, as Head of Technical Operations. Ours is a great team, and it always has been.

“This year it became Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, a great brand name supported by a fantastic roster of brilliant new sponsor-partners.

“Many times this year we have said: ‘This team has always punched above its weight; now it has the weight with which to punch harder.’ That is absolutely true – and expert and experienced new arrivals such as Luca, Dan and now Andrew represent proof that we are building the technical/engineering strength in depth that we need in order to deliver that harder punch.”