Aston Martin F1 reveals new senior technical structure

The recent appointment of Andrew Green to the position of Chief Technical Officer is the first step in a process that will give Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team a more focussed technical management structure with greater strength in depth.

With Andrew taking responsibility for global technical strategy, the new structure sees him supported by three senior technical leaders: Performance Director, Engineering Director, and Technical Director.

Tom McCullough continues to be responsible for trackside engineering and performance with the new title of Performance Director. His area of responsibility also extends to all the performance areas within the factory, such as Aero Performance, Vehicle Performance, Performance Simulation and Performance Software.

Soon to be appointed Engineering Director Luca Furbatto will take responsibility for factory engineering support and projects, including Structures, Reliability and R&D.

The final piece in the structure is the appointment of a Technical Director [yet to be announced] to lead on Aerodynamics Development, overall Car Design and the short to mid-term technical strategy.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team: “As Andrew Green takes on this important strategic technical role, I am pleased to outline our new structure that will add real strength in depth to our technical operations.

“In Tom, we have an experienced and talented engineer, who will continue to be responsible for trackside performance as well as the many factory-based performance functions. He is a strong leader, who has contributed a huge amount to the team’s success over the last eight years.

“With Luca Furbatto adding expertise to factory operations, focussed on the technical support areas, we have brought in another excellent people manager with great expertise in his areas of responsibility. Both men will report to Andrew Green, as will the soon to be appointed new Technical Director.

“Everybody at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team aims to win Grands Prix and World Championships, and this new and improved structure we have created mirrors that of the most successful teams in Formula One today.”