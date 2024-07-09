Aston Martin F1 : Cardile will join the team as F1 Chief Technical Officer in 2025

By Franck Drui 9 July 2024 - 12:06





The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team today announced Enrico Cardile as F1 Chief Technical Officer as the team continues its journey and ambition to fight for race wins and world championship titles.

Enrico Cardile will join the team in 2025 as F1 Chief Technical Officer in a new role which further strengthens the senior technical group at the Silverstone-based team. Enrico brings a wealth of Formula One experience to Aston Martin Aramco. He was formerly Technical Director Chassis and Aerodynamics at Ferrari.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team: “I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026. I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team. Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition. Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team.”

Mike Krack, Team Principal Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team: “I am delighted to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco. Enrico has nearly 20 years of experience at Ferrari and will offer a fresh perspective to our technical strategy. This is a key appointment for the team as we build towards the new 2026 regulations – an important next step on our journey.”

Enrico Cardile: “I’m looking forward to joining Aston Martin Aramco. The ambition and desire are clear and it is a unique opportunity to be part of that journey. This is a personal and professional challenge and I look forward to working with the team to bring success to this iconic brand.”