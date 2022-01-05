5 January 2022
Aston Martin F1 announces the departure of Otmar Szafnauer
"He will undoubtedly take on new challenges"
Search
Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company and his role at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.
"We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges."
"Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season."
Aston Martin F1 Team
9 December 2021
add_circle Abu Dhabi GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview
7 December 2021
add_circle Brother denies Vettel no longer in F1’s top five
4 December 2021
add_circle Aston Martin could build own F1 engine
1 December 2021
add_circle Saudi Arabia GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview
More on Aston Martin F1 Team
Formula 1 news
5 January 2022
add_circle Aston Martin F1 announces the departure of Otmar Szafnauer
22 December 2021
add_circle Domenicali ’sure’ Hamilton will return in 2022
22 December 2021
add_circle Letter shows Audi likely to enter F1
22 December 2021
add_circle Ferrari set to extend Sainz deal until 2024
22 December 2021