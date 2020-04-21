Arrivabene joins fight against virus

Former Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has joined Italy’s fight against coronavirus.

We already reported that Pirelli boss Mario Isola works in an ambulance in the country, and now Mediaset is reporting that Arrivabene is also a front-line ’driver’.

"Arrivabene has not told anyone but since the storm hit he has been driving a vehicle that transports the sick to the clinic," F1 insider Leo Turrini reported.

"In short, he became a driver!" he added.