21 April 2020
Arrivabene joins fight against virus
"In short, he became a driver!"
Search
Former Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has joined Italy’s fight against coronavirus.
We already reported that Pirelli boss Mario Isola works in an ambulance in the country, and now Mediaset is reporting that Arrivabene is also a front-line ’driver’.
"Arrivabene has not told anyone but since the storm hit he has been driving a vehicle that transports the sick to the clinic," F1 insider Leo Turrini reported.
"In short, he became a driver!" he added.
Ferrari
20 April 2020
add_circle F1 should not hold ’ghost races’ - Vettel
18 April 2020
add_circle Vettel only negotiating with Ferrari
17 April 2020
add_circle Ferrari ’prepared’ to go racing again
9 April 2020
add_circle Todt wanted Ferrari to reveal ’secret’ agreement
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
21 April 2020
add_circle Online racing will not replace ’real’ F1 - Kubica
21 April 2020
add_circle Merhi works for unnamed F1 team
21 April 2020
add_circle Arrivabene joins fight against virus
21 April 2020
add_circle Hamilton denies rumours from Bali
21 April 2020