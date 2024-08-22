Antonelli set for Friday debut, 2025 Mercedes deal

By GMM 22 August 2024 - 11:46





According to reports in the Dutch and Italian specialist media, Kimi Antonelli really is set to make his Formula 1 race debut in 2025.

De Telegraaf newspaper says Toto Wolff has finally given up on the possibility of trying to lure Max Verstappen from Red Bull to Mercedes to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

"All speculation can be put on ice," correspondent Erik van Haren wrote, "as Mercedes knows that Max Verstappen is not an option for 2025."

The outcome is that Wolff will simply sign a race deal with his Italian protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who finally becomes eligible for a super license as of his 18th birthday on the Sunday of this weekend’s Dutch GP.

Less than a week after that, he is then set to make his debut during an official grand prix weekend, replacing Hamilton in initial Friday practice at Monza, according to specialist Italian reports.

Antonelli’s 2025 race deal announcement is also expected to be made at his home Italian GP.

De Telegraaf, meanwhile, insists that Wolff has not given up on Verstappen completely, thanks to a supposed clause in the Dutchman’s current contract allowing him to exit for 2026 in the event that Red Bull’s performance continues to slide.

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve thinks the design of F1’s budget cap is "having an effect" on Red Bull’s current situation, as did the Christian Horner scandal.

"That’s why it (the budget cap) was put in place," he told Prime Casino. "It is having an effect. The turmoil did not help and the fact that Verstappen is a single driver in the team instead of the team having two drivers does not help. He’s carrying everything on his shoulders.

"The same thing kind of happened with Mercedes. It took them a while to realise that losing is possible, and it takes a while to reinvent yourself and put yourself in form to be able to push to the edge when you’ve spent years without having to push," Villeneuve added.