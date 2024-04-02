Antonelli’s F1 test program now in full swing

By GMM 2 April 2024 - 14:51





Kimi Antonelli’s preparation for a future in Formula 1 is now in full swing.

Before Easter, it was reported that Toto Wolff’s 17-year-old protege was about to get two days of running in a two-year old Mercedes at Imola.

And now, La Repubblica says the young Italian will be in action at the Red Bull Ring on April 16, as part of an extensive F1 test campaign throughout 2024.

"After that, the German team wants to understand whether to choose him for life after (Lewis) Hamilton," the Italian newspaper said.

Antonelli will also run at "various" other "European tracks", La Repubblica said.