Antonelli may get F1 race debut at Williams in 2024

By GMM 31 July 2024 - 15:07





James Vowles is not ruling out a driver change at Williams even before the 2024 season is complete.

The team boss this week confirmed speculation that Ferrari refugee Carlos Sainz has finally signed a contract to move to Williams for 2025 "and beyond".

Sainz replaces the struggling American driver Logan Sargeant, 23.

"I want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead," Vowles said in a media statement.

However, speaking with the well-known Italian portal formu1a.uno, Vowles is actually not ruling out a scenario where Sargeant may in fact lost his cockpit after the summer break.

"Logan has to earn his place at this team, but that goes for everyone - just like Alex (Albon) and just like me," he said. "I definitely don’t want to say he has a permanent place at Williams."

Sargeant has failed to score a single point so far in 2024, whilst adding strain to Williams’ budget through crash damage.

At the same time, Vowles is still close with his former boss, Toto Wolff, and the pair may be planning to give Kimi Antonelli some racing experience at Williams this year before the 17-year-old’s expected full-time debut for Mercedes in 2025.

"It’s not like Toto is forcing him on us, no," Vowles, whose Grove based team is powered by Mercedes engines, said when asked about the young Italian driver.

"To be honest, I’d rather give Logan the chance to be successful. But if we can make the car faster, and we will make it faster, then I have a responsibility to make sure we finish as high in the championship as possible.

"If Logan can deliver at that point, that’s great. If he doesn’t, then I have to rethink my options."