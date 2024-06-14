Another former F1 driver slams Gunther Steiner

By GMM 14 June 2024 - 14:58





Another former F1 driver has joined Ralf Schumacher in slamming ex-Haas team boss Gunther Steiner.

Following his continuing criticism of his nephew Mick, 6-time grand prix winner Ralf declared recently that he is refusing to appear on screen with Steiner, despite the fact that they are both pundits for RTL.

Another former German F1 driver, Timo Glock, admits he also has concerns about Steiner’s outspoken style.

"What can you say about Gunther Steiner?" he said on Sky Deutschland. "It’s always a little difficult to understand the way he chooses to communicate."

For Ralf Schumacher, the straw that broke the camel’s back was the way Steiner publicly advised Alpine against signing Mick Schumacher for 2025.

"I wouldn’t (recommend it) at the moment, no," Steiner said. "You have to get the best drivers that are available. And there are drivers who have shown that they are very good."

Glock agrees with Ralf that Steiner’s comments are unfair.

"He should stop kicking him again and again," said the former Jordan and Toyota driver. "What’s the point of it?

"Maybe he should clean up his own mess," Glock added.

"If you look at Gunther Steiner’s record as team boss, you have to have your doubts about that, too. Because at the moment, the Haas team is doing a very, very good job without him."

Glock also didn’t like an Instagram post by Steiner, in which he mockingly offered to loan his "tape measure" to new Haas boss Ayao Komatsu after a double technical disqualification in Monaco.

"What’s the point of that, too?" Glock asked. "I think he should have acted a bit more cleverly. But that’s just typical Gunther Steiner."