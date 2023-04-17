Another F1 driver attacked for watch

By GMM 17 April 2023 - 08:38





Another Formula 1 driver has had his expensive watch stolen from his wrist.

After the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium, McLaren driver Lando Norris had a designer Richard Mille watch worth $180,000 taken from his wrist after being put in a headlock.

Last week, footage emerged of Charles Leclerc chasing a group of thieves in his Ferrari road car through the streets of Viareggio after they stole his $320,000 Richard Mille watch last year.

And now, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos had a Rolex stolen from his wrist in Amsterdam last month.

The report said the 41-year-old, who debuted for Minardi in 2005, was struck on the head as the perpetrators also took his mobile phone.

"It was violent," Doornbos confirmed.

"I no longer wear expensive watches - just an Apple watch so that I can at least count my steps."