Andretti re-brand hints at looming F1 future

By GMM 7 September 2023 - 08:59





Michael Andretti’s racing organisation has given the clearest sign yet that its push to enter Formula 1 may actually succeed.

Although the Cadillac-backed F1 application has the apparent backing of the FIA, Andretti is facing strong opposition from the existing teams as well as Liberty Media.

And while the outcome of the application is not yet known, Andretti has now given a clear hint about its future by fully rebranding Andretti Autosport as ’Andretti Global’.

"Andretti Global currently operates in eight motorsports platforms racing across six continents with an appetite to expand its worldwide footprint into other major motorsports series," the outfit said in a statement.

Former McLaren driver Andretti, meanwhile, commented: "Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future.

"This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started. We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global."