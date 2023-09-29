Andretti only team still in running for F1 debut - rival

By GMM 29 September 2023 - 07:31





The signs are becoming ever-clearer that Andretti-Cadillac has received the green light to enter Formula 1 by the sport’s governing FIA.

We reported a week ago that all but one of the hopeful applicants for the FIA’s 2025-2026 tender process for up to two more teams in F1 have now been told that their bids were unsuccessful.

These include Hi-Tech and Lkysunz, even though the latter’s CEO said it had the ability to pay three times more than the current new-team entry fee - $200 million.

But now, Rodin Cars - now in collaboration with the highly-successful junior category outfit Carlin - admits that its bid was rejected by the FIA.

"Unfortunately, our bid was not successful," Rodin owner David Dicker, an Australian entrepreneur, announced.

He said Rodin "fully respect and accept" the FIA’s decision, but believes the Rodin-Carlin bid was superior in many ways to the high-profile bid launched by Andretti.

"Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global," Dicker said.

"We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful bid."