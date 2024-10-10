Andretti exit could be linked with F1 political probe

By GMM 10 October 2024 - 12:37





Some fascinating moves are afoot in the worlds of Formula 1 and United States politics.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump caused a stir when he attended the grand prix in Miami - and now his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris has dipped a toe in the Formula 1 waters.

During an interview on Sirius XM, Harris says her "whole family" loves F1, prompting Howard Stern to enquire as to whether the comment is a "campaign thing".

"Oh, God no," she replied, although she admitted she hasn’t watched races lately "because I am campaigning".

But Harris revealed that her favourite driver is Lewis Hamilton, explaining: "He’s leaving Mercedes. You should see it - you might get hooked."

More seriously, however, Formula 1 is actually under the microscope of the US government at present, as f1-insider.com claims a senate hearing could be looming amid an investigation into the way Andretti-Cadillac was locked out of the sport by F1’s US-based owner Liberty Media.

"Michael Andretti, who is well connected, especially among the Republicans, is said to have pulled out all the stops to resolve the whole thing politically," claims journalist Ralf Bach.

"We have learned that the American investigation is said to have found evidence, including a WhatsApp group with (Stefano) Domenicali and some current team bosses, that proves the illegal agreements," he added, referring to the US investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

It is therefore fascinating that Andretti, 62, is taking a big step away from his Andretti Global racing empire - both in terms of ownership, control and even day-to-day involvement.

"Decades of running flat out doesn’t come without sacrifice and, after much thought and reflection over the past several months, I came to the decision to take a step back," he explained in an open letter.

"As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to spend more time with my beautiful family, including my 10-year-old twins, embrace my new Nonno title and explore new things on a personal level and with my other businesses," Andretti added. "So, this isn’t a goodbye, it is just the turning of the page."

In the context of the US political investigation and Andretti’s F1 stalemate, journalist Bach reacted: "Michael Andretti has now left his company and is only acting as a strategic advisor from now on. Is this the first step towards an agreement?"