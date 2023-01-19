Alpine undecided over 2023 F1 reserve
"Jack will definitely have a role in the team but..."
Alpine is not ready to name Jack Doohan as the Renault-owned team’s official reserve driver in 2023.
Having lost 2022 reserve Oscar Piastri to McLaren, the Formula 1 team’s most prominent development driver is Doohan, the 19-year-old son of Australian motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan.
Doohan finished sixth in his first full Formula 2 season in 2022, and will remain with the same Virtuosi team this year.
When asked about the vacant Alpine reserve seat, team boss Otmar Szafnauer answered: "I haven’t thought about it yet.
"Jack will definitely have a role in the team but we haven’t decided which one yet," he said.
When asked specifically about Doohan, the Alpine chief added: "He’s really good.
"He is very professional for a young guy, he works hard and prepares very well. He drives with confidence. He has great potential."
However, Alpine also has Frenchman Victor Martins, the 21-year-old reigning champion of FIA Formula 3, on its roster.
