Alpine to release Ocon for Haas test in Abu Dhabi

By GMM 12 November 2024 - 10:24





Esteban Ocon has been approved by Alpine to test for his 2025 Formula 1 team Haas before the end of his existing contract.

The Frenchman will get an early taste of the Ferrari-powered 2024 Haas car at the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

"This will be the first time Esteban will drive our car, which is important because obviously the regulations are stable," team boss Ayao Komatsu said.

"So next year’s car will be an evolution of this one. So it’s good that he gets a taste of this car before January, or as early as possible, to see how our car is, its strengths and weaknesses.

"Then, if he has any feedback, we can continue to work on it during development."

The bad news for the small American team is that because of Oliver Bearman’s fill-in drives for Ferrari and Haas this year, the 19-year-old is no longer eligible for more Friday practice outings for either team this year.

Meanwhile, Komatsu is also allowing Nico Hulkenberg to test for his next team, Sauber-Audi, in the same Abu Dhabi test.

"If you ask me, Nico can drive for Sauber," said the Japanese. "There is no point in blocking him."