Alpine’s Brivio could return to MotoGP

25 November 2023





A top Alpine official looks set to return to his more familiar two-wheeled world.

Davide Brivio was headhunted by Alpine’s Formula 1 team in 2021, becoming racing director. But having thrived in MotoGP as team boss at Suzuki, the Italian struggled to adjust to F1 and is currently director of racing expansion projects at the Renault-owned carmaker.

Sources in Abu Dhabi now reports that Brivio is being wooed back to MotoGP by Honda to replace struggling team boss Alberto Puig.

When asked about the rumour in Abu Dhabi, Alpine’s F1 boss Bruno Famin insisted: "You know the answer in this case - we do not comment on rumours.

"I cannot say anything about that."

Honda’s Puig, meanwhile, told Speedweek that he has a valid contract for 2024.

Brivio, however, said when asked: "Would I consider a job offer? This question is difficult to answer because I would need to know who is asking and what a possible offer consists of."