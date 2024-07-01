Alpine’s Briatore says Sainz a ’super driver’

By GMM 1 July 2024 - 15:32





The likelihood that Carlos Sainz will sign a contract with Williams for 2025 and beyond has reportedly almost completely collapsed.

Until very recently, the Ferrari refugee was tossing up between two long-term offers - from Audi-owned Sauber, and a rumoured four-year Williams deal.

But the 29-year-old has apparently let Williams’ final deadline pass, to the point that the James Vowles-led team may have completely run out of patience.

"As I said before, I’m for sure not going to receive that pressure on a Sunday afternoon after a podium we are keen to enjoy," Sainz said in Austria, having finished a surprise third at the Red Bull Ring.

"I think sometimes we take it for granted when we’re on one of these podiums, celebrating, wearing a Ferrari suit, and I was thinking ’try to enjoy this moment because who knows when it’s going to be the next time in the future’."

Indeed, while Sainz had originally hoped for a top seat for the future - like Red Bull or Mercedes - his only other real option is a late bid by new Alpine executive advisor, Flavio Briatore.

It’s believed the 3-time grand prix winner is leaning towards Briatore’s offer of a mere single-year deal, leaving the door open for Sainz for a 2026 move to a true top team.

When asked by DAZN on Sunday, Briatore was coy about Sainz.

"Carlos Sainz is a very good driver who will drive for Ferrari until the end of the season," the 74-year-old Italian said. "That’s what I know about Carlos - that he is a super driver."

As for whether Sauber or Williams are running out of patience as they wait for his decision, Sainz said on Sunday: "As much as maybe there are some teams that are nervous or pressuring me, it’s time for me also to enjoy this moment of being on a podium.

"I’m going to be honest and straightforward with the teams, but it’s such an important decision for me also that I’m going to take all the time that I need.

"If there are teams that cannot wait or are a bit impatient, I cannot do anything about it. It’s going to be my future, my decision, and I’m going to try and be as honest as possible with everyone and give myself the time that I need," the 29-year-old added.

With Sainz perhaps now out of the running at Williams, it’s rumoured the team has re-fired serious negotiations with Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon.