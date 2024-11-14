Alpine reacts to Doohan axe rumours

By GMM 14 November 2024 - 08:41





Alpine has apparently reacted swiftly to rumours suggesting Jack Doohan could be ousted from his Formula 1 race seat before turning a wheel in 2025.

Bolstered by Bernie Ecclestone, who told Blick newspaper Williams’ $20 million release fee would be "no problem" for Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore, it was rumoured the Enstone based team may snap up Franco Colapinto.

According to the rumours, rookie Doohan would be the victim of the move. But in a new social media post, Alpine added the caption "2025 in progress" on a video of Australian Doohan, 21, training.

Also already under contract at Alpine for 2025 is incumbent Pierre Gasly, but the Japanese source as-web.jp claims there is tension in his early relationship with Briatore - the key executive F1 advisor to Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

The report suggests Briatore, who apparently reprimanded the Frenchman in front of the entire race team in Mexico, has become increasingly enraged by Frenchman Gasly’s tendency to be late to the circuit.

Briatore may have punished the 28-year-old by ordering him to attend a test of Alpine’s two-year-old car in Qatar immediately after the Brazilian GP.