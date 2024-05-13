Alpine may be eying Mick Schumacher for F1 seat

By GMM 13 May 2024 - 12:43





A return to the Formula 1 grid for former Haas driver Mick Schumacher is becoming a real possibility.

Since losing his seat at the end of 2022, the 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has split his Mercedes test and reserve duties with a return to racing in 2024 with Alpine’s Le Mans-ready world endurance championship effort.

When asked about new F1 rumours at the latest endurance round at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, the German said: "I’m monitoring the situation and can’t say any more."

Prior to travelling to Spa, Schumacher was at Silverstone last week where he shared a 2022 Mercedes with Toto Wolff’s young protege Kimi Antonelli.

He reportedly did more than a grand prix distance, but Mercedes is keeping all laptimes a guarded secret.

Mick’s uncle Ralf, however, sees hope for a return to Formula 1: "I believe Mick deserves a place in F1, especially when you compare him with some other drivers."

Schumacher’s best hope for a return for 2025 looks to be Alpine, where he has now established a firm relationship with boss Bruno Famin.

Overseeing Alpine’s current performance crisis in F1, Famin is believed to be facing the prospect of losing both of his race drivers for 2025.

Wolff, who as well as managing 17-year-old Antonelli also handles the career of Esteban Ocon, is reportedly pushing for Ocon to move to Mercedes-powered Williams for 2025 and beyond.

That would open a key vacancy at Alpine, although it must be noted that Jack Doohan is also a contender for next season.

Auto Bild, however, reports that Alpine may be shaping up to offer Schumacher a test in a two-year-old Formula 1 car over the next few weeks.

The same report said Renault CEO Luca de Meo may also be keen on Schumacher moving into Alpine’s F1 program, "for marketing reasons" given the critical nature of the German car market for the French marque.

Mick Schumacher was quoted by the publication as saying: "It is still my goal to return to Formula 1."