Alpine F1: Doohan promoted to full-time seat to complete 2025 driver line-up

By Franck Drui 23 August 2024 - 09:03





BWT Alpine F1 Team is delighted to announce the promotion of Reserve Driver Jack Doohan into a full-time race seat for the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Jack will join the already signed and announced Pierre Gasly to form the team’s driver pairing for next season, becoming the first Alpine Academy prospect to graduate into a race seat with the team. Pierre and Jack give the team balance of youth and experience in its driver line-up geared towards building a successful future.

The 21-year-old Australian – son of the legendary five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion – Mick Doohan – has served as the team’s Reserve Driver for the past two years after a successful junior career in international single-seater racing.

Jack finished runner-up in the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship and third place in the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship, before becoming full-time Reserve Driver in 2024 where he has been a valuable contributor in the team’s driver in loop simulator.

Jack became the first driver in Formula 2 history to take pole position, race win, fastest lap, and lead every lap of a Feature Race at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. He recorded six wins in the category as well as five pole positions and a further five podium finishes during two seasons of competition.

He will continue his role as Reserve Driver for the remainder of the 2024 season, taking part in regular Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) events in the A522 Formula 1 car, as well as duties in the team’s simulator on select race weekends.

Jack Doohan: “I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team. I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management. There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up. It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality. It’s an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.”

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: ”We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1. Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway. Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team. Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed. We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.”