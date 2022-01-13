Barhein GP || March 20 || 17h30 (Local time)

Alpine F1 and Budkowski part ways immediately

Szafnauer to replace him ?

By Emmanuel Touzot

13 January 2022 - 17:29
Alpine F1 Team and Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director of Alpine F1 Team, announced today their decision to end their collaboration as of January 13th 2022.

Laurent Rossi will temporarily ensure the team’s management to allow everyone to focus on the next season’s preparation.

Laurent Rossi, CEO Alpine, declared: “I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team’s results over the last four years. The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and deliver a step beyond in performance.”

Marcin Budkowski declared: “I truly enjoyed being part of the leadership team of Renault then Alpine F1 Team, working with such a talented and dedicated group of people. I will be watching the Teams’ progress fondly in the seasons to come.”

