Alpine door open for Sainz in 2026 - Briatore

By GMM 10 October 2024 - 16:01





Flavio Briatore says he will keep the door open at Alpine for Carlos Sainz.

With no vacancies at a top team for 2025, Ferrari refugee Sainz fielded offers from the likes of Audi, Alpine and others but ultimately was convinced by James Vowles’ vision for the development of the Williams team.

The Williams boss, however, warned Sainz and Alex Albon that 2025 will be "a tough year".

"If we go backwards a little bit," said Vowles, "that’s fine with me, because it means I’m investing at the right pace for 2026 compared to those around me.

"That doesn’t mean we’ll be tenth, but it’s going to be a tough year."

Also expecting another tough year in 2025 is the struggling Alpine outfit, whose turmoil this season has even resulted in Renault CEO Luca de Meo pulling the plug on the works 2026 engine program.

The good news, however, is that - like McLaren - Alpine will almost certainly be powered by industry-leading Mercedes power units for the new regulations era beginning in 2026.

Briatore, de Meo’s new F1 advisor, admits he made an approach to 30-year-old Sainz for 2025 and beyond.

"No disappointment," he is quoted as saying by motorsport-magazin.com. "Carlos was an opportunity, but it was too early.

"Before we talk about drivers, we first have to talk about a competitive car. Because if the car doesn’t perform, it makes no difference which driver you put behind the wheel.

"So first we have to clean up the house with Oli (Oakes) and motivate the system and everyone at Alpine again."

Briatore says Red Bull’s current struggles, and the rise to dominance of McLaren, demonstrates the predominance of the car over the driver.

"One year ago, he (Max Verstappen) won every race and now that other cars are competitive, other young drivers win the races," the famous 74-year-old Italian said.

"I don’t want to spend X million (on a driver) at the moment because it makes no difference to us," he said. "We are very happy with (Pierre) Gasly, and now we have a young driver," added Briatore, referring to Jack Doohan.

"But if Carlos wants to come to us in 2026, we will be here."