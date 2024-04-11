Alpine denies new Andretti F1 team buyout rumours

By GMM 11 April 2024 - 10:23





Just as rumours emerge that Alpine could soon be sold, a hopeful Andretti-Cadillac is stepping up its efforts to enter Formula 1.

Despite being rejected by F1’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media until at least 2028, Andretti opened a new building for its "F1 project" this week at Silverstone.

"It is an independent property in its own name with the possibility to scale up activities as the situation evolves," Andretti Global said in a statement.

"We have said that our work continues at pace," the organisation added. "While we are building an American works team, having a European base is a great way to attract the best in F1 talent and install state-of-the-art machinery."

Former F1 driver Michael Andretti, who heads the organisation that also races in Indycar, Formula E and other top categories, told the media he is confident the outfit will eventually be on the F1 grid.

"We are going to be there," he is quoted by the Spanish sports daily Marca. "We are convinced that we are going to achieve it.

"Our goal is also to have a Formula 3 and Formula 2 team to help the F1 team," Andretti, 61, added. "And then maybe even a WEC team."

As for whether Andretti and its works partner Cadillac (General Motors) are willing to wait until 2028, new rumours have suddenly emerged linking the crisis-struck Alpine team with a sale.

These new rumours suggest current team owner Renault’s condition for a sale is that the new owner will run Renault power units at least well into the new regulations kicking off in 2026.

"General Motors is creating an engine now," Andretti said on Wednesday. "So we’ll have an engine by 2028. It’s important that when we get our own engine, the team will already be competitive."

Alpine and Renault, despite putting together the slowest car of all in 2024 so far, swiftly denied it is looking to sell.

"The team is categorically not for sale," a spokesperson told media.