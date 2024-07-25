Alpine could team up in F1 with GM and Andretti

By GMM 25 July 2024 - 10:38





Renault’s rumoured decision to scrap its engine program could provide a route into Formula 1 for General Motors and Andretti.

That is the claim of Auto Motor und Sport, even though earlier reports suggested a customer supply of Mercedes power units was a more likely option for Renault’s struggling Alpine team - and perhaps as soon as 2025.

However, journalist Michael Schmidt says Alpine actually "has not yet made a decision about what it will do".

His theory is that the team could simply re-organise its Viry-Chatillon engine factory to build a works engine "in cooperation with General Motors".

That would give GM and Cadillac an alternate route into Formula 1, with their partner Andretti’s intentions to set up a standalone new team currently blocked by the sport.

It would also solve Renault’s desire to cut costs, because the high amount the carmaker is spending on Formula 1 currently "is the main reason for Alpine is looking for alternatives".

"It is possible that Andretti will also get a foot in the door this way," Schmidt continued.

Andretti, a famous name in American and global motorsport, has already set up its thwarted F1 project at Silverstone, with well-known names Pat Symonds and Nick Chester currently working there.

Both of those men have been ultra-successful at Renault in the past - and know the team’s famous and powerful new executive advisor Flavio Briatore very well.

When asked recently how he intends to get Alpine back on track, Briatore is quoted as having answered: "With new people." When it was pointed out that he would first have to appoint them, the Italian added: "They’re already here."