Alpine confirms talks with Mick Schumacher

Interim Alpine team boss Bruno Famin admits he is in talks with Mick Schumacher.

Responding to recent rumours, Schumacher’s current boss Toto Wolff said last week that if the 24-year-old German wants to race at Le Mans next year, he can still keep his Mercedes reserve seat.

Famin admitted at Suzuka on Friday that talks with Schumacher about Renault-owned Alpine’s world endurance prototype project are taking place.

"It is true that we are talking to Mick about the possibility of taking part in our WEC program," he said.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties, but for now we’re just talking. Hopefully we will organise a test soon."