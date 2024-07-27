Alpine chaos not prelude to F1 team sale - boss

By GMM 27 July 2024 - 09:35





Alpine’s outgoing team boss insists the crisis-struck Formula 1 team is not being prepared for sale.

Although one of the goals of the all-new, heavily-electrified 2026 regulations was to attract new carmakers like Audi, Renault owner Alpine has actually all but decided to scrap its works engine program.

The marque can’t make the news about its Viry-Chattilon F1 engine headquarters official yet, because of France’s ultra-tough labour laws and union influence.

Therefore, negotiations with potential customer engine suppliers - with Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains the frontrunners - cannot yet move forward.

"We are talking to some PU manufacturers," said Bruno Famin in Belgium, "but we cannot sign anything until this process is over."

Famin won’t even still be in charge of the team beyond the forthcoming August break, as he will focus on Viry’s transition to non-Formula 1 activities.

His successor will be announced "in due course", with Hitech founder Oliver Oakes the current frontrunner. Famin denies he has clashed badly with new team executive advisor Flavio Briatore.

"I have no problem with Flavio," he said at Spa-Francorchamps. "The little time we spend together, I have absolutely no issue, no problem. He has his own way.

"But I think it will be clearer on that side if I step down from the team principal role."

Famin admitted getting a new team boss signed up quickly is a major priority. "Everybody in Enstone needs to know what (engine) to design the 2026 car for," he said.

However, he denied all the activity at Alpine at the moment is a prelude to a potential team sale. "No," said Famin. "The Formula 1 project remains a key project for the Alpine brand. It’s thanks to Formula 1 that we want to develop the brand awareness globally."

But one rumour doing the rounds in Hungary is that General Motors could buy the intellectual property of Renault’s 2026 engine project - which may otherwise never be fired up at a racetrack.

"The job which is being done in Viry to prepare the 2026 engine is incredible," said Famin. "We fixed a very high target and I am confident that we can reach it. The figures we have from the dyno are very good. All the people are very involved, very professional, very skilled."

Renault actually pledged to the FIA to remain an engine manufacturer in F1 all the way to 2030, but in reality the governing body is unlikely to issue any penalty.

Finally, if Hitech’s Oliver Oakes is appointed the new Alpine boss, it is believed he is keen to pair Pierre Gasly with his own F2 protege Paul Aron next year rather than Jack Doohan.