Alpine CEO defends ousting F1 legend Prost

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has no regrets after F1 legend Alain Prost left his post as a key team advisor and executive.

Prost, 66, was scathing of Rossi when news of the split broke, accusing him of "jealousy" and revealing that the Frenchman wanted to "make decisions on his own".

Rossi apparently has no regrets.

"I have enormous respect for Alain, for his career as a champion and for his contribution to the Renault Group," he told L’Equipe.

"At the last race of 2021 we concluded that our way of collaborating did not suit him, and that it was best to part ways at the start of this new era.

"It’s better to disagree now than later."

Now, Alpine has revealed and rolled out its all-new pink and blue car for the radical 2022 regulations, having treaded water with its 2020 and 2021 cars.

"It’s a blank slate, everyone is looking at the other cars - even the top teams - and that gives us confidence," said Rossi.

"Last year I didn’t see the same smiles in the team as we got hit by the 2020 and 2021 chassis rules. This time we’ve met all the little goals we set for ourselves."

The Enstone and Viry-based team’s newly promoted technical director Matthew Harman hinted at key innovative features of the 2022 car, admitting what was revealed in Paris recently "was our show car".