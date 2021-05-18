Monaco GP || May 23 || 15h00 (Local time)

Alpine, Alfa Romeo also have ’bendy’ wings

"This will affect other teams as well"

Search

By GMM

18 May 2021 - 16:50
Alpine, Alfa Romeo also have ’bendy’ (...)

At least two other Formula 1 teams will have to change the design of their rear wings in 2021, according to Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko.

The FIA’s new clarification about rear wing flexibility has been reported as directly implicating Red Bull, after Lewis Hamilton referred to the "bendy" wing on Max Verstappen’s car in Barcelona.

"Our rear wing has passed all the required load tests," team official Marko told motorsport-magazin.com.

"Now there is a new criterion that has different parameters regarding downforce," he added. "This happens normally when new regulations are introduced and teams discover grey areas.

"But we are not the only ones to do it," Dr Marko insisted. "This will affect other teams as well. Both Alpine and Alfa Romeo are using rear wings that flex at high speed.

"They will also have to make changes," he said.

keyboard_arrow_left

Monaco GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

Monaco GP 2021 - Alfa Romeo preview

keyboard_arrow_right

Alfa Romeo Racing

More on Alfa Romeo Racing

Alpine F1 Team

More on Alpine F1 Team

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less