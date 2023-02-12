AlphaTauri 2023 livery unveiled at New York Fashion Week event

By Franck Drui 12 February 2023 - 00:19





Scuderia AlphaTauri and AlphaTauri Fashion have taken The Big Apple by storm this week, culminating in a unique event this evening at the Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, that saw the pair unveil the 2023 Formula 1 livery alongside AlphaTauri’s 2023 Autumn/Winter collection.

The team had an action-packed week in New York City, kicking off with a jersey swap with the Red Bull New York Bulls, then watching NBA courtside at the Barclays Center with the Brooklyn Nets and ending at the P448 store, where Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries shopped for sneakers ahead of the launch event.

Tonight, at The Appel Room of the Lincoln Center, key stakeholders in the fashion and motorsport world were able to capture an exclusive look at both the new car livery and upcoming fashion collection, whilst taking in the spectacular Central Park backdrop. In parallel to the live event, a digital reveal gave fans globally the opportunity to catch a first glimpse of the 2023 livery, which features the prominent red of the team’s new Principal Partner PKN ORLEN, together with the newest fashion collection. Furthermore, the event flagged the brands’ first key US milestone, in what is a pivotal year for both Formula 1 and AlphaTauri fashion in America, as F1 adds a third US date to its calendar and 2023 sees AlphaTauri enter the market for the very first time.

Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal, said: “As we know, Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in popularity due to the likes of Netflix and social media over the last few years. So, it’s extremely important that we continue to grow in this market, which is why I’m pleased we were able to launch our 2023 livery here today in New York City to show our appreciation to the US audience. Likewise, I think it’s great that AlphaTauri could display their new collection at the event, as this year is the first time they’ll sell their clothing here in America.”

Yuki Tsunoda commented: “I’ve had a lot of fun this week in New York City and it’s also been great to attend the event here today, it’s such a cool backdrop for both the fashion collection and our new 2023 livery. The classic Scuderia AlphaTauri colours look great next to the new clothes and I can’t wait to try both out this season!”

Nyck de Vries added: “I’ve loved attending my first event as a Scuderia AlphaTauri driver, the opportunity to represent the brand at New York Fashion Week has been extremely special for me, and really showed me what the brand is about. The livery looks great, and you can see how the sleek A/W collection has inspired it, so I can’t wait to see it on track.”

“Entering the US market is another step in our expansion”, said Ahmet Mercan, AlphaTauri CEO. “Our goal is to make AlphaTauri better known and we are convinced that the consistent expansion of our sales network will make an important contribution to this.”