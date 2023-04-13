Alpha Tauri top speed ’terrible’ - Tsunoda

By GMM 13 April 2023 - 13:59





Yuki Tsunoda is expecting Alpha Tauri’s car to struggle even more than ever on the streets of Baku.

With rookie Nyck de Vries still getting up to speed, Japanese Tsunoda’s one point is all the Red Bull-owned team has to boast so far in 2023.

"Our top speed is terrible," he is quoted by Speed Week.

Indeed, a look at the stats from Melbourne shows that Tsunoda’s top speed of 314.2kph in the second sector compared with the similarly Honda-powered Sergio Perez’s Red Bull of 339.9kph.

"Baku will be cruel for us because we’re so slow on the straights," said the 22-year-old.

"We will probably have to drive without a rear wing in Azerbaijan," he joked.