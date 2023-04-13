13 April 2023
Alpha Tauri top speed ’terrible’ - Tsunoda
"Baku will be cruel for us"
Search
Yuki Tsunoda is expecting Alpha Tauri’s car to struggle even more than ever on the streets of Baku.
With rookie Nyck de Vries still getting up to speed, Japanese Tsunoda’s one point is all the Red Bull-owned team has to boast so far in 2023.
"Our top speed is terrible," he is quoted by Speed Week.
Indeed, a look at the stats from Melbourne shows that Tsunoda’s top speed of 314.2kph in the second sector compared with the similarly Honda-powered Sergio Perez’s Red Bull of 339.9kph.
"Baku will be cruel for us because we’re so slow on the straights," said the 22-year-old.
"We will probably have to drive without a rear wing in Azerbaijan," he joked.
AlphaTauri
12 April 2023
Rookie de Vries ’fighting to survive’ in F1
5 April 2023
Alpha Tauri ’intensifying’ Red Bull cooperation
1 April 2023
New Red Bull CEO lacks F1 ’expertise’ - Marko
1 April 2023
Tsunoda could replace Perez in 2025 - Tost
More on AlphaTauri
Formula 1 news
13 April 2023
Lewis Hamilton could ’fix’ Ferrari - Berger
13 April 2023
Alpha Tauri top speed ’terrible’ - Tsunoda
13 April 2023
Piquet never intended to ’harm’ Massa
13 April 2023
Alonso eyes new Aston Martin contract for 2025
13 April 2023