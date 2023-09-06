7 September 2023
Alpha Tauri to become Hugo Boss - report
"We will only concentrate on Formula 1 in the future"
Alpha Tauri’s renaming to Hugo Boss looks set to go ahead.
Motorsport-magazin.com reported a month ago that Red Bull’s second team is likely to be known as ’Hugo Boss Bulls Racing’ from next year.
Indeed, while ’Boss’ branding is currently on the Aston Martin, the German luxury fashion house is pulling out of Formula E completely, Sport1 reports.
And motorsport-magazin.com quoted new Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder as saying: "Hugo Boss is realigning its existing commitments in sport and we will only concentrate on Formula 1 in the future."
“Formula 1 is back, and it’s better than ever.
“They have also committed to a more sustainable world and races. The sport is even more relevant than ever and the whole world is watching.”
