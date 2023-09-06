Singapour Singapore GP || September 17 || 20h00 (Local time)

Alpha Tauri to become Hugo Boss - report

"We will only concentrate on Formula 1 in the future"

Search

By GMM

6 September 2023 - 11:17
Alpha Tauri to become Hugo Boss - (...)

Alpha Tauri’s renaming to Hugo Boss looks set to go ahead.

Motorsport-magazin.com reported a month ago that Red Bull’s second team is likely to be known as ’Hugo Boss Bulls Racing’ from next year.

Indeed, while ’Boss’ branding is currently on the Aston Martin, the German luxury fashion house is pulling out of Formula E completely, Sport1 reports.

And motorsport-magazin.com quoted new Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder as saying: "Hugo Boss is realigning its existing commitments in sport and we will only concentrate on Formula 1 in the future."

“Formula 1 is back, and it’s better than ever.

“They have also committed to a more sustainable world and races. The sport is even more relevant than ever and the whole world is watching.”

Sainz’s father hints at unequal Ferrari treatment

Marko hits back at Wolff’s ’Wikipedia’ jibe

AlphaTauri

More on AlphaTauri

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos