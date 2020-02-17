Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Alpha Tauri eyes Honda driver Tsunoda

"Yuki Tsunoda is a candidate"

A Japanese driver could be fast-tracked into Formula 1 later this year.

It is no secret that Honda would like a home-grown talent for its F1 programme, and the leading contender at present is Yuki Tsunoda.

In his first season out of Japan last year, the 19-year-old impressed in Formula 3 and, with Honda and Red Bull’s backing, he will step up to F2 with Carlin in 2020.

"Friday drivers are not planned in the first half of the season," Honda-powered Red Bull sister team Alpha Tauri’s boss Franz Tost told Speed Week.

"After that we will have to see. I think Yuki Tsunoda is a candidate as he was strong in Formula 3 and he is in Formula 2 this year," he said.

