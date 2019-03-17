Alonso would say ’yes’ to top team comeback

Fernando Alonso has admitted he could say "yes" to a formula one comeback.

Clearly disillusioned with perpetual life in the midfield, the two-time champion quit F1 at the end of 2018 and will tackle Le Mans and the Indy 500 this year.

But Spanish media reports quote the 37-year-old as saying a return to F1 with a winning team would be tempting.

"You’re always going to miss formula one because they are the fastest cars on the planet," Alonso, who remains a McLaren ambassador and test driver, said.

"If you have the opportunity to be with a top team with the possibility of winning, you will always say ’yes’ because F1 is F1," the Spaniard added.

However, even though he is tipped to test the McLaren this year and attend several races, Alonso says his priority is the Indy 500.

"I’ll do the remaining WEC races and Le Mans again, but my head is in Indianapolis and trying to win that race," he said.

"I know it’s the hardest of the three in the triple crown because I grew up in F1 and if you have a good car, you can win the championship.

"And at Le Mans with Toyota we had a very good chance of winning because we had a better car, but Indianapolis is different," Alonso added.