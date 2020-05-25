Alonso will help Sainz adjust to Ferrari - Domenicali

Stefano Domenicali has tipped former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso to help his countryman Carlos Sainz "a lot" with his adjustment to life with the Italian team.

"It will be important for Carlos to prepare well this year to be able to withstand the pressure he will experience at Ferrari," said Domenicali, who was Alonso’s former Ferrari boss.

"I think at this point Alonso will help him a lot in his adaptation," the Italian, who is now the CEO at Lamborghini, added.

Spaniard Sainz has been signed to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari from 2021.

"Fernando and Carlos are very close friends and I think that, together with Carlos’ father, they will be able to transmit their experience to him," Domenicali continued.

"He has already improved a lot alongside Lando Norris at McLaren, but there is still a year to go until 2021 and he must stay focused."

Although he is highly rated, Sainz’s signing is being interpreted by many as a clear ’number 2’ driver pick for Ferrari favourite Charles Leclerc.

"The most important thing was to guarantee stability and balance," Domenicali said.

"They are both very talented, young and must work for Ferrari. The team is the most important thing," he added.

"Of course Ferrari is betting very strongly on Charles, but that does not mean that Carlos cannot demonstrate that he was born to drive a Ferrari."

Domenicali was also asked about F1’s very strange 2020 season, which may begin with ’ghost races’ in Austria in July.

"What we are experiencing does not seem real, but it is," he said.

"I hope that next year F1 can once again give the show that only F1 can. The objective for this year is to achieve an F1 that costs less so there is greater equality and to guarantee the viability of the competitors in the long term.

"Hopefully the negotiations come to fruition, because it is very important for F1," Domenicali added.