Alonso was ’not interested’ in Mercedes seat

Fernando Alonso was "not interested" in becoming Lewis Hamilton’s successor at Mercedes.

That’s the claim of team boss Toto Wolff, who is still yet to name George Russell’s teammate for 2025 as he waits for the unlikely scenario of Max Verstappen’s departure from Red Bull.

Wolff’s own 17-year-old protege Kimi Antonelli is the clear favourite to secure the seat, but the Mercedes chief admits he might have handed the role to F1 legend Alonso.

"Of course we considered Fernando," the Austrian told Spain’s El Mundo Deportivo newspaper. "But at that time, Fernando was not interested in driving for Mercedes. Moreover, he was offered a long-term contract at Aston Martin.

"That’s how we perceived it at the time," Wolff added.

Alonso, a two-time champion, signed his new Aston Martin deal in mid April.

"Fernando would have many more titles if he had managed his career differently," Wolff, who took over at Mercedes in 2013, when Alonso was at Ferrari. "I don’t think he could have signed for Mercedes after the McLaren episodes.

"Dieter Zetsche was at McLaren and then at Mercedes. So that door was practically closed."

Still officially on the market for 2025, meanwhile, is Red Bull’s departing technical guru Adrian Newey, who is most strongly linked with Ferrari and Aston Martin.

"I don’t know where Adrian is going to work next year," said Wolff. "I’m not even sure he knows yet."