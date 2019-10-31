Alonso vows to ’study’ 2021 rules

Fernando Alonso says he will study the soon-to-be-released 2021 rules in detail.

The 38-year-old Spaniard will tackle Dakar and the Indy 500 next year, but he is leaving the door open for a return to Formula 1 in 2021.

"After the Dakar I want to try Indy again," the two-time champion is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"But then I will study the new Formula 1 rules very carefully. When they are officially announced, and I believe there really will be a chance for more than just one team to win, then my return would be a real option," Alonso added.

Chase Carey, Ross Brawn, Nikolas Tombazis and Jean Todt will announce the highly anticipated and controversial 2021 rules in Austin on Thursday.

"They need to balance the teams, they need to balance the cost, they need to make more fair to everybody," said Alonso.

"They need to make more common parts for the teams. If you do that, I think the teams will be more together and closer together."