Alonso ’unwell’ for 400th grand prix

By GMM 25 October 2024 - 08:22





Fernando Alonso’s 400th grand prix weekend is off to a bad start.

The 43-year-old, who attended a sponsor event for Hugo Boss in downtown Mexico City on Wednesday, was missing in action at the circuit on Thursday.

"Fernando Alonso is feeling unwell and will therefore not attend media day," Alonso’s team Aston Martin confirmed.

"Fernando is focused on feeling 100 percent for Friday and his planned return to the car for FP2."

Alonso was always scheduled to sit out the first Friday session in deference to rookie reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

Drugovich, 24, also stood in for the two-time champion in Thursday’s official FIA press conference.

"I think the only thing that wasn’t planned for me is actually the press conference," he smiled. "So, yeah, my best wishes to Fernando. Let’s see how he gets on tomorrow."