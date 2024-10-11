Alonso to consult with Newey over F1 retirement

By GMM 11 October 2024 - 10:29





Fernando Alonso says he will consult with Adrian Newey before deciding to end his Formula 1 racing career.

The Spaniard admits he got immediately and personally involved earlier this year when Red Bull’s technical genius decided to seek a change of scene.

"I have his phone number and texted him ’What a surprise’," Alonso, 43, said. "’If you ever think you would like a new challenge, I would love to work with you one day’."

Alonso hasn’t won a title since his back-to-back triumphs in 2005 and 2006, and he has failed to secure a 33rd career victory since his last win in 2013.

"Well, victory is definitely closer with Adrian than without him, that’s for sure," he said, referring to the fact that Newey will start work at Aston Martin in early 2025.

However, Alonso has only committed to racing in F1 until the end of 2026 - the first year of the next regulations cycle. By mid 2027, he will be 46 years old.

"I would love for my name to stay around for a little bit longer than most, but I know that’s going to be extremely difficult because we live in the present, not the past. Things move on," he said. "It’s just the natural way of things.

"I’m aware of my situation and I hope I can be there to drive that fast car that Adrian produces, but if it doesn’t arrive in time for me to drive, I will still enjoy it because I will still be part of the team and on this exciting journey with Aston Martin," he added.

Alonso confirmed that even if he’s not racing in 2027, he will "remain part of the team".

However, he said he could decide to keep racing beyond 2026 - and admitted that Newey will play a role in that decision.

"I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about that," said the two-time champion. "Adrian will arrive in March next year and dedicate his time to 2026 so let’s see how I feel at the end of ’26 and if I can keep going.

"It will be a decision that we make together as a team, with Lawrence (Stroll), with Adrian."

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya agrees that Alonso is not really a "long term option" for the Silverstone based team.

"When do they make that decision and go ’Hey, we’ve got the Honda, we’ve got Newey. Why not go after Max (Verstappen)?" he told Gambling Zone.