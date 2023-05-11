Alonso ’tempted’ to extend Aston Martin deal

By GMM 11 May 2023 - 09:44





Fernando Alonso says he is "tempted" to sign a contract extension with Aston Martin.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who won two titles almost two decades ago, has been on the podium four times out of five so far in 2023 after switching from Alpine.

His former girlfriend revealed recently that Alonso’s ’multi-year’ contract is in fact for two fixed seasons - 2023 and 2024.

"Things seem to be going better than we expected this year and maybe that means being tempted to extend the contract in the future," Alonso told the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

"But there is also the temptation to finish, and do it with a smile on my face. I don’t know, honestly."

New reports this week also suggest that Aston Martin, currently powered by customer Mercedes engines, could be set to team up with Honda for 2026.

"It’s true that in 2026 there will be another change in regulations with the new engines," Alonso said. "And that is another temptation."

The German-language news agency SID also quoted Alonso this week as suggesting he wants to stay in Formula 1 "for a few more years".

"I feel fresh, I feel fast, I feel motivated," he said. "Whether it’s two, three, four or however many years, I don’t know yet.

"To be in F1, you give up family, life and friendships so it has to be worth it. Especially at the end of my career I want to fight for something important again."

Team boss Mike Krack thinks Alonso may eventually even win his long-awaited third drivers’ title - at the wheel of a green Aston Martin.

"It’s all about motivation, and Fernando’s is unbroken," he told Sport Bild.

"We would have to take another step because Red Bull is very, very strong. But if we give him a car for it, he can become world champion again."