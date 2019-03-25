Alonso still not ruling out 2020 return

Fernando Alonso is still not ruling out a potential return to F1 for 2020.

The Spaniard quit at the end of last year but in Bahrain has agreed to test for McLaren in the post-grand prix test.

"It came up because my team could use a second car for Pirelli," said the former two-time champion.

"I guess they thought it is a good opportunity for me to try the car but not take the driving time of the other drivers," Alonso added.

However, the 37-year-old insists he is not missing F1.

"I’ve been too busy for that," Alonso smiled. "It might be different if I was sitting at home on the sofa."

Indeed, Alonso has won Daytona, tested a Dakar rally car, and later this year will contest the Indy 500 and Le Mans.

As for his F1 return, Alonso said: "I don’t plan it.

"When I said goodbye, it was because I achieved what I wanted to in formula one.

"I have fantastic opportunities outside of formula one, and I wanted to get started on them.

"But if there is a fabulous opportunity (to return), then I would think about it. I never close any doors," he added.