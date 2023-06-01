Alonso’s new flame is not Taylor Swift

By GMM 1 June 2023 - 10:25





Fernando Alonso has a new girlfriend - and it’s not American pop star Taylor Swift.

When the Spanish driver split with Servus TV correspondent Andrea Schlager earlier this year, he teased those who believed rumours his new flame is Swift.

But when Alonso got more serious, he insisted: "I usually keep my personal and professional life apart.

"So I prefer not to comment on it."

But now, Italian newspaper La Repubblica - and other media sources - are claiming that Alonso’s new girlfriend is actually another F1 journalist.

The 35-year-old’s name is Melissa Jimenez, a Spanish journalist working for another Formula 1 broadcaster DAZN.

La Repubblica said Jimenez is the ex-wife of footballer Marc Bartra, and the daughter of MotoGP rider Aleix Esparago’s chief engineer at Aprilia, Antonio Jimenez.

Reportedly, Alonso and Jimenez have now been spotted several times together, including a photo in the Spanish magazine Hola when they were together in a car.

La Repubblica also reported: "During the Monaco GP, the paddock was silent witness to an argument between Alonso and his ex, Andrea Schlager".