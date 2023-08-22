Alonso rejected Indy return because of the ’risk’

By GMM 22 August 2023 - 16:41





Fernando Alonso says he decided to return to Formula 1 because Indycars are too dangerous.

The Spaniard, now 42, stepped away from F1 after the McLaren-Honda debacle, but returned last year - and is now earning plaudits for being just as fast as ever whilst also having improved as a person.

"The most difficult challenge I had ahead of me and on the table was to return to Formula 1 and try to win," Alonso told DAZN when asked about his decision to return.

"Perhaps there was no precedent for it and I liked it - it was attractive."

The two-time champion said he first got the idea to return after a short sabbatical in 2020.

"There was a moment when the idea came to me of returning seriously," Alonso said. "I think it was just after the pandemic, in 2020. F1 was delayed for a few months, like everyone else because we were all locked up.

"In those months of lockdown, we were at home, I had just finished the Dakar and I had to think about the next challenge I wanted to face," he added.

"I knew I wanted to do Dakar again but that is one race a year and I know I will do that again. I wanted a program that would complete the season a bit more.

"I remember watching a race at home, on the sofa, one of the first after the pandemic, and I don’t know why I said ’I’m going to try to return to Formula 1’.

"Of all the challenges that remain for me after Le Mans, Indy, the Dakar, the most difficult challenge seemed to be to return to F1 to try to win.

"The difficulty of Le Mans was already in the past and I had won the world championship too. I didn’t really want to return to Indy 500 or go to IndyCar because of the risk of the oval and the speeds, and with Dakar I knew I was going to return but when I’m older."