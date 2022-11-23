Alonso more than happy with Aston Martin car
"I am happily surprised with everything"
Search
Fernando Alonso sounds more than happy with his new Formula 1 team.
The Spaniard has switched from Alpine to Aston Martin for 2023, and he got off to an early start in Abu Dhabi with testing in an unbranded green car that was driven only last week by the now-retired Sebastian Vettel.
On the face of it, it appears to be a backwards step for the 41-year-old two-time champion. Renault-owned Alpine finished the season fourth overall, compared to Aston Martin’s seventh in the constructors’ championship.
Pierre Gasly got his first running in Alonso’s old car in Abu Dhabi this week, with the former Alpha Tauri driver calling the 2022 Alpine "impressive".
Alonso, however, was also impressed with his new ride.
"I am happily surprised with everything," he is quoted by AS newspaper.
"They had a good weekend here - Sebastian qualified ahead of me so I don’t think the Aston Martin was much different from the Alpine in the grand prix. And here I felt the same - a very competitive car.
"I am much more optimistic now. When I signed, I was 90 percent happy. When they started to improve and finished the season well, I was 100pc happy. Now, after the test, I am above 100pc."
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:25.245
|65
|02
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:25.383
|56
|03
|Robert Shwartzman
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:25.400
|116
|04
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:25.689
|130
|05
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:25.845
|76
|06
|Alex Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:25.959
|118
|07
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:26.063
|82
|08
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:26.111
|151
|09
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:26.263
|70
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:26.281
|111
|11
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:26.297
|111
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:26.312
|97
|13
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:26.333
|88
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:26.340
|123
|15
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:26.595
|106
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:26.709
|129
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W13
|1:26.750
|67
|18
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:26.890
|115
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:27.000
|110
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:27.123
|135
|21
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:27.172
|99
|22
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes W13
|1:27.216
|124
|23
|George Russell
|Mercedes W13
|1:27.240
|73
|24
|Théo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:27.591
|106
Aston Martin F1 Team
Three F1 names predict Vettel ’comeback’
Vettel could return as F1 team boss - Marko
F1’s ’big rule revolution’ didn’t work - Vettel
Ecclestone misses the ’old’ Sebastian Vettel
More on Aston Martin F1 Team