Alonso more than happy with Aston Martin car

"I am happily surprised with everything"

By GMM

23 November 2022 - 08:39
Fernando Alonso sounds more than happy with his new Formula 1 team.

The Spaniard has switched from Alpine to Aston Martin for 2023, and he got off to an early start in Abu Dhabi with testing in an unbranded green car that was driven only last week by the now-retired Sebastian Vettel.

On the face of it, it appears to be a backwards step for the 41-year-old two-time champion. Renault-owned Alpine finished the season fourth overall, compared to Aston Martin’s seventh in the constructors’ championship.

Pierre Gasly got his first running in Alonso’s old car in Abu Dhabi this week, with the former Alpha Tauri driver calling the 2022 Alpine "impressive".

Alonso, however, was also impressed with his new ride.

"I am happily surprised with everything," he is quoted by AS newspaper.

"They had a good weekend here - Sebastian qualified ahead of me so I don’t think the Aston Martin was much different from the Alpine in the grand prix. And here I felt the same - a very competitive car.

"I am much more optimistic now. When I signed, I was 90 percent happy. When they started to improve and finished the season well, I was 100pc happy. Now, after the test, I am above 100pc."

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:25.245 65
02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:25.383 56
03 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari F1-75 1:25.400 116
04 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault A522 1:25.689 130
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:25.845 76
06 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:25.959 118
07 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW44 1:26.063 82
08 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:26.111 151
09 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:26.263 70
10 Liam Lawson Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:26.281 111
11 Jack Doohan Alpine Renault A522 1:26.297 111
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:26.312 97
13 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:26.333 88
14 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:26.340 123
15 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:26.595 106
16 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:26.709 129
17 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:26.750 67
18 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:26.890 115
19 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:27.000 110
20 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:27.123 135
21 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:27.172 99
22 Frederik Vesti Mercedes W13 1:27.216 124
23 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:27.240 73
24 Théo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:27.591 106

