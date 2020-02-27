Alonso may not find seat for F1 return - Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen says the biggest obstacle to Fernando Alonso’s potential return to Formula 1 next year is the availability of a seat.

Alonso, who bowed out of his McLaren seat and Formula 1 at the end of 2018, looks unlikely to land a drive at Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull.

And even Zak Brown has said no to a return to McLaren for the two-time champion.

When asked about the Spaniard’s potential 2021 return, Raikkonen said: "It’s not my decision and I don’t know if he wants to come back or not.

"But he is younger than me and keeps racing. It doesn’t matter if he does the Dakar or other things if you keep racing," he is quoted by AS newspaper.

Raikkonen, 40, sat out the 2010 and 2011 seasons and spent time rallying, and then returned to launch a second F1 career with Lotus, Ferrari and now Alfa Romeo.

"I did rallies for two years, always learning new things but it was not very difficult to return," said the Finn.

"But it’s another thing to find a good place to come back. That is the most difficult part - more complicated than the driving."

Raikkonen also commented on Ferrari’s conspicuously low-profile winter.

"They’ve had better and worse seasons in recent years, but I hope they are able to improve and fight for the title," he said.

"I hope they can solve any problems, find the speed and fight for the world championship. Who knows what will happen during the season, it’s very long."