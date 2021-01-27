Alonso hoping 2022 rules improve F1 problems
"I hope it is a competition with the cars closer together"
Search
Fernando Alonso may be returning to Formula 1 this year, but he is hoping the sport becomes significantly better in 2022.
The two-time world champion, who has been on sabbatical for two years, is referring to the sweeping new regulations that have been delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic.
"I think the 2022 regulations will be a step in the right direction," the 39-year-old Spaniard told Italian radio Rai.
"I hope it is a competition with the cars closer together, with more overtaking and less predictable results. Now, we all know more or less what the result will be before the grand prix starts," Alonso added.
"That takes away the excitement," said the 2021 Alpine driver.
"We have a budget ceiling coming into effect from this year, so the big teams can no longer always have an advantage by spending unlimitedly. The ideas are good. We’ll see if the results are good too."
Fellow Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari, who walked away from motor racing completely when he lost his Red Bull backing in 2011, said he already felt alienated from Formula 1 a decade ago.
"It has changed so much even since then," he told Radio Marca.
"It is not for me. I do not understand good drivers having to pay to race, or the very high cost for the teams.
"I cannot contemplate that there are parents of the drivers who own the teams. The values of the sport are not what I understood," the 30-year-old added.
Alpine F1 Team
add_circle Ocon smiles at claims he will beat Alonso
add_circle ’Sad’ to see Abiteboul lose top job - Ocon
add_circle Ocon-Alonso battle ’will be very close’ - Sirotkin
add_circle Brivio’s F1 inexperience ’doesn’t matter’ - de Meo
More on Alpine F1 Team
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
add_circle Alonso hoping 2022 rules improve F1 problems
add_circle Driver situation ’must change’ in F1 - Alesi
add_circle Vaccines should improve F1’s covid situation
add_circle F1 must be ’flexible’ with 2021 calendar - Domenicali
add_circle F1 denies 2022 rules facing another delay
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media