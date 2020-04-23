Alonso has ’renewed energy’ for future

Fernando Alonso says his Formula 1 sabbatical has given him "renewed energy" for the future.

In the past hours, the Spaniard has been linked with a potential return to Ferrari, after the Maranello team offered Sebastian Vettel only a one-year deal and a huge pay-cut for 2021.

"In terms of ten years from now, I also ask myself that question more and more these days," 38-year-old Alonso, who quit F1 after 2018, is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"In the short term though I am clearer. We will see what happens," he said.

"In 2018, when I left F1, I needed that little step back from 18 years of travelling around the world non-stop, with the pressure of being an athlete 365 days of the year," Alonso added.

"These two years have been very good for me to get air. Now I have renewed energy, as though I am 23 years old again, and that encourages me for future projects."