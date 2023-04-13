Alonso eyes new Aston Martin contract for 2025

By GMM 13 April 2023 - 09:44





If Fernando Alonso keeps racing beyond 2024, it will be at the wheel of an Aston Martin.

The 41-year-old Spaniard is enjoying a renewed stint near the very top of Formula 1, with three consecutive podiums after switching from Alpine over the winter.

He is not even ruling out wins and even a third title in his near-term future.

"Right now I don’t know," Alonso said.

"I’m not going to lie - when I came back, I was scared. But now I know that I’m even better than when I left."

It is believed Alonso is firmly under contract with Aston Martin for not only 2023 but 2024 as well.

"I don’t know if I will sign another contract," he is quoted by the Spanish sports daily Marca, "but if it happens, I know it will be here."

For now, like the rest of F1, Alonso is in the middle of the ’spring break’ that was unexpectedly created by the latest cancellation of the Chinese GP.

"I always prefer to race," he said, "but I guess I’ll be at the factory a lot. We’ll use the time to better prepare for the next race and review what happened in the first three.

"In my case, it’s a new team so there’s a couple of things that we want to review. So, yes, it’s fine, but it’s better to do it on a race track."