Alonso eyes 2021 podium for return to F1

Fernando Alonso is targeting the podium for his full-time return to Formula 1 next year.

The Spaniard, who demonstrated his title-winning 2005 car in Abu Dhabi, is returning with Renault in 2021 - as the team becomes Alpine.

"I’m curious to see the new car," Alonso, 39, told Cadena Ser.

"The Alpine car can be very pretty - my father had a blue Alpine when he was young."

Alonso, who has been on sabbatical both this year and in 2019, said he has been impressed that both Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon managed podium places in 2020.

"The results have been better than expected," he said.

"I had confidence in the team before I signed, which was before the season started. But the results have been quite positive.

"The line is upwards, which is good in terms of morale and to take the momentum into next year and especially in 2022, when the regulations change."

When asked about his goals for 2021, Alonso answered: "I don’t have anything with regard to positions or results, but it would be nice to get on the podium as they have done this year.

"It seems that this year there were more options than in previous years, but I am also aware that these podiums came because of a Mercedes catastrophe rather than pure performance.

"But may 2021 be a year of preparation and in 2022 there is the dream of winning again," he said.