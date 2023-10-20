Alonso denies Aston Martin developments failing

By GMM 20 October 2023 - 10:16





Fernando Alonso has hit back at suggestions that Aston Martin’s efforts to aggressively develop its 2023 car have proved a failure.

The Spaniard started the year with a string of podiums, with the team admitting that it has made some "mistakes" with subsequent upgrades.

Aston Martin has more upgrades in Austin, while other key rivals have effectively stopped developing their cars in favour of focusing more on 2024.

But Alonso, 42, says that perception is wrong.

"We have some improvements here, but Haas has a new car and Mercedes also has new things," he told DAZN on Thursday. "We’ll have to see how it goes.

"When we talk about Aston Martin, it seems that the others just put the car on a trailer and come to the next race and that only we are developing."

Haas’ big ’B car’ upgrade, however, is an extremely rare one for the small American team in 2023.

Finally determined to end the car’s existing ’tyre eating’ tendencies, Haas even rented a workshop outside of Austin last week to fit all the new upgrades.

"If what the wind tunnel data promises happens, I’ll sign for it immediately," said team boss Gunther Steiner. "But the race track is often different."